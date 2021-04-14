Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report $842.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.14 million and the lowest is $830.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

