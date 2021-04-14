NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 25,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

