NFTX (NFTX) Achieves Market Cap of $64.94 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. NFTX has a market cap of $64.94 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $138.62 or 0.00218442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

