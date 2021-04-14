NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.04. 6,268,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

