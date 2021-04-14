New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYMT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 67,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,630. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

