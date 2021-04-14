New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.