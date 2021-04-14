New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96. 9,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 557,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

