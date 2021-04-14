New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Beginnings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Get New Beginnings Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.