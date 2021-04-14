Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 28,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,112. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

