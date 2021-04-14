Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,453 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NAVB opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.