National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

