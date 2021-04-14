National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

