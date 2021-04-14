National Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 410 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,184. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

