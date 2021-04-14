National Bankshares Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$49.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.73.

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,853. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

