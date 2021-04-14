National Bank Financial Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.89.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.35. 3,719,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.33. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

