Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $157.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.