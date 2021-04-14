Narrative Market Cap Achieves $78,886.66 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Narrative coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Narrative has a market capitalization of $78,886.66 and approximately $48.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00277436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00726751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,935.88 or 0.99152137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.20 or 0.00845498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 coins. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Narrative is a decentralized content ecosystem that rewards producers, distributors, and consumers due to their contribution to the network. The Narrative platform is designed to be the world’s journal where the members post their experiences, thoughts through posts (single photo, a collection of photos, text or text & photo) and afterward receive a reward depending on the content quality. The NRVE is a NEO-based utility token, used to pay for items of value and reward the users who contribute to the network. “

Buying and Selling Narrative

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.