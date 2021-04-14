NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Holdings Decreased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,908 shares of company stock worth $9,538,377 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,547. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

