NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 21,684 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,430,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $343,471.28.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

