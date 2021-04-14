MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.79.

MTY stock opened at C$53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.79. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$17.03 and a 1 year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

