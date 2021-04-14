MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $58.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

