MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to $58.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $46.19.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

