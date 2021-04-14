Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 8,311 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.3% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $34,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. 13,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

