Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.75.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.