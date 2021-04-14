Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $107.20 and a twelve month high of $237.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.