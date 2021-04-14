Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.71. 112,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

