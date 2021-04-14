Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $560,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. 21,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

