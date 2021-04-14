Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,699 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 92,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 40,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 472,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.