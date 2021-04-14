Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

JNJ traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 286,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

