Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives $2.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

MOTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,959. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485. Corporate insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

