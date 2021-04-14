Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

ALK stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

