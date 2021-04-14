Morgan Stanley Sells 324,339 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

