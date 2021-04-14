Morgan Stanley Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $427.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.38.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $400.15 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

