Morgan Stanley Increases Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $38.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT opened at $41.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.