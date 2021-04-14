Morgan Stanley Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Realogy were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realogy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 452,592 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

