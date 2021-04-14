Morgan Stanley Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenable were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,648 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,040. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Truist upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

