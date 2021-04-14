Morgan Stanley Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of STX stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,530,759 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

