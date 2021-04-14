Morgan Stanley Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $92.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetApp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

