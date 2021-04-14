Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Apria Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

