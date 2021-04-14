MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Head-To-Head Contrast

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MongoDB and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -46.73% -343.82% -13.80% ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and ChannelAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $421.72 million 45.82 -$175.52 million ($2.36) -133.81 ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 5.81 $3.48 million $0.15 169.53

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MongoDB and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 5 11 0 2.69 ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $379.06, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $21.43, indicating a potential downside of 15.73%. Given MongoDB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

