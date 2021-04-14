Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. Mondi has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

