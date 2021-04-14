Monavale Reaches Market Cap of $9.06 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $147,217.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,350.05 or 0.02101877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00415771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,819 coins and its circulating supply is 6,708 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

