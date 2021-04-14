Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) Insider Darrell Siria Acquires 21,400 Shares

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) insider Darrell Siria bought 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,677.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,812,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,910,121.02.

Shares of CVE:MRS opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$130.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

