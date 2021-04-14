MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 809.0% in March

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a growth of 809.0% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

