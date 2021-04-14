MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 30,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,565,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

