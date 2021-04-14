MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 30,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,565,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.36 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
