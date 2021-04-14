Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

