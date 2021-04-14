Metro’s (MTRAF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. Metro has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

