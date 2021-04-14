Method Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $752,333.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $752,333.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.13 or 0.00677543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00032748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

