Mercury Price Tops $0.0182 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $15,068.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00065910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00265722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.42 or 0.00721902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.88 or 0.99251110 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.84 or 0.00850208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.