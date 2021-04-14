MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,598.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,988.13 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $540.90 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,527.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,547.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

