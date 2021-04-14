Menlo Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 65,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

CVS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. 53,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

